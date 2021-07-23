LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.15% of LHC Group worth $69,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.95. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

