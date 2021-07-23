Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.02. 293,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,845,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after buying an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $555,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.