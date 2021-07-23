Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $169.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $173.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

