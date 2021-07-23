Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Liberty Global worth $33,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

