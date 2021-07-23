Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) were down 6.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 36,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,120,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Specifically, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,765,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,500,694 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

