Liberum Capital Increases Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 410

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.71 ($5.07).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 358 ($4.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,776. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

