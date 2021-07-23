Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.29 million and a P/E ratio of 49.03. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,085.29.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.