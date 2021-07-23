Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $1.83 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00005434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $44.79 million and approximately $57.74 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

