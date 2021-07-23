Linde (LIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2021 guidance at 9.600-9.800 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Linde stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

