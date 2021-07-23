Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.91 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Linear has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $107.92 million and $9.91 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00870070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,759,484,011 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.