Lion Point Capital LP Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,283,000. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 4.4% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.13% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,327,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

