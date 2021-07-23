Lion Point Capital LP Purchases 150,000 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Arconic comprises approximately 6.1% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 1.20% of Arconic worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $31,937,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

