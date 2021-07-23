Lion Point Capital LP Takes Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,129 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. Extraction Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.70% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

