Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,000.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,988 ($25.97), with a volume of 26438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,968 ($25.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,703.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

