Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $285,751.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Liquity has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $28.18 million and $285,751.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,524,863 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

