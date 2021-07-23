Livenodes Market Cap Reaches $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00022171 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

