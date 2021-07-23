LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $861,149.31 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $861,149.31 and $2,632.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00225693 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00827322 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

