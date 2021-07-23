Loki Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.76 or 0.06236105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.01349768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.54 or 0.00365797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00135019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.88 or 0.00609621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00381957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00288086 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.