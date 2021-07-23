Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.82% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $11,327,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

