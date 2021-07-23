Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 100,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

FRSGU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

