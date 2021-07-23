Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys 4,504,987 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 4.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.58% of Snap worth $1,255,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,242 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of SNAP traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. 1,491,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.