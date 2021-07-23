Lone Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687,664 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mastercard worth $723,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The company has a market capitalization of $385.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.