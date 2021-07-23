Lone Pine Capital LLC Decreases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up 2.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Carvana worth $631,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total value of $8,625,665.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,414.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,461,222 shares of company stock worth $419,804,109 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.91. 9,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,161. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $338.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

