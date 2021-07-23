Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $714.11 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054,279 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Square worth $714,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Square by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Square by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.75. 143,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.03, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

