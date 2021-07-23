Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $739.53 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.75% of ServiceNow worth $739,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 769.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.60 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

