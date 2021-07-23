Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $855.77 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085,724 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 3.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.44% of Global Payments worth $855,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.77. 4,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

