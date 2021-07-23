Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $881.66 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 197.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 3.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.09% of DoorDash worth $881,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $970,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.83. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

