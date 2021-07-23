Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $953.66 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 624,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Netflix worth $953,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

