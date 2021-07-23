Lone Pine Capital LLC Increases Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Farfetch worth $725,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,275,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,729. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.