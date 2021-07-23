Lone Pine Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.86% of Fate Therapeutics worth $144,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.