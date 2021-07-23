Lone Pine Capital LLC Makes New $99.33 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 380,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $99,330,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.06. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $189.02 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

