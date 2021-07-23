Lone Pine Capital LLC Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 1.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.12% of StoneCo worth $400,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

