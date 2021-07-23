Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,803,795 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803,795 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises 1.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Bilibili worth $449,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. 368,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

