Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 748,461 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,461 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.21% of MongoDB worth $35,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $195,138,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,376 shares of company stock valued at $77,895,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MDB stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,317. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.