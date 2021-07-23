Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.04

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.56, with a volume of 45764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

