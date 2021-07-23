Loom Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.36 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

