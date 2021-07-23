Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP opened at $134.69 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

