Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $17.45 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.62% of Masonite International worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 168.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $876,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.