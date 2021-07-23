Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 64,592 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.80% of InMode worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

INMD stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

