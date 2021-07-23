Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $19.56 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,276 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.