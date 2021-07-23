Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $18.44 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 329,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.39% of Hexcel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $38,908,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -197.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

