Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

