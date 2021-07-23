Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

