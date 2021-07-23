Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $17.01 Million Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 751,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.83% of The RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,762 shares of company stock worth $2,583,489. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

