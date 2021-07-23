Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases Shares of 310,803 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,008,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.36% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $54,927,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $56.97 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

