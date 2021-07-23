Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8,413.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,870 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

