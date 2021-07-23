Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 38,595 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,595 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.92% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE DFIN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

