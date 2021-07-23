Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,693 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.10% of TransUnion worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.