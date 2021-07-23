Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 230,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,416,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 201,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $24,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

