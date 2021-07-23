Lossless (LSS) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $335,747.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

